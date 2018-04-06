Overland Park police looking for 2 people who fired flare guns at homes

The Overland Park Police Department is trying to identify two people who fired flare guns at homes.

The incident happened on Thursday, April 5 just before 10 p.m. in the 10200 block of 81st Terrace.

No one was directly hit by the shots, but police think a flare gun was fired at the houses.

The fire department had to be called to extinguish a small fire.

The authorities want to talk to the two people pictured. If you have any information, please call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8721 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.