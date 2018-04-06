Overland Park police looking for 2 people who fired flare guns a - KCTV5

Overland Park police looking for 2 people who fired flare guns at homes

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
Via the Overland Park Police Department. (KCTV) Via the Overland Park Police Department. (KCTV)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

The Overland Park Police Department is trying to identify two people who fired flare guns at homes.

The incident happened on Thursday, April 5 just before 10 p.m. in the 10200 block of 81st Terrace.

No one was directly hit by the shots, but police think a flare gun was fired at the houses. 

The fire department had to be called to extinguish a small fire.

The authorities want to talk to the two people pictured. If you have any information, please call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8721 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.