PROGRAMMING NOTE: Sunday's Face the Nation to air at a later tim - KCTV5

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Sunday's Face the Nation to air at a later time

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Due to Masters Golf Tournament coverage Sunday morning, CBS has moved Face The Nation to a later time. (CBS) Due to Masters Golf Tournament coverage Sunday morning, CBS has moved Face The Nation to a later time. (CBS)
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -

Due to Masters Golf Tournament coverage Sunday morning, CBS has moved Face The Nation to a later time.

It will now air at 1 a.m. Monday on KCTV. The full hour can be seen on KSMO-TV from 10:30-11:30 p.m. every Sunday.

CBS Sports Spectacular will air at 11:30 a.m. immediately following KCTV5 News This Morning.

Click here for a complete listing.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.