Police investigating series of thefts in Grain Valley

The Grain Valley police are asking for the public to help find out who is responsible for a series of thefts that have happened in the city over the past two weeks.

Chief David Starbuck said, “During the past two weeks, Grain Valley police have been called to investigate several overnight break-ins and thefts from parked vehicles at various locations in town.”

“Most incidents involve work vehicles parked at private residences,” he said. “In many of the thefts, it appears the suspects were targeting parked vehicles or trailers that they believed to contain commercial tools and construction equipment such as welders, concrete equipment, painting tools and other items.”

You are asked to be alert about suspicious activity or vehicles in your neighborhood and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with possible information about the suspect or suspects involved in these crimes is asked to call Grain Valley Police at 816-847-6250 and speak with detectives.

To report anonymously and be eligible for a possible cash reward, call the Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 (TIPS). You can also use the free “P3Tips” app or the website www.KCCrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.