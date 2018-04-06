Kansas City man sentenced to 18 years in prison after woman raped inside her home

Justin Fields, 28, was sentenced to 18 years in prison Thursday after being convicted of forcible rape and forcible sodomy. (Jackson County)

A Kansas City man has been handed his sentence after being convicted of raping a woman at her home in 2013.

Justin Fields, 28, was sentenced to 18 years in prison Thursday after being convicted of forcible rape and forcible sodomy.

Fields was accused of the sexual assault in June of 2013.

