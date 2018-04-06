DST employees report sickness after opening envelope with white powder

Firefighters have responded to a hazardous materials call in downtown Kansas City. Crews were called about 9:40 a.m. Friday to the 300 block of West Ninth Street. (KCTV5)

No hazardous materials were found after several employees reported breathing issues inside a downtown office building, firefighters said.

Crews responded about 9:30 a.m. Friday to the hazardous materials call at DST Systems in the 300 block of West Ninth Street after employees had opened an envelope containing white powder.

Two employees were taken to the hospital to get checked out because of shortness of breath.

Firefighters checked the contents of the envelope and said there didn’t appear to be any suspicious substance inside.

