DST employees report sickness after opening envelope with white powder

No hazardous materials were found after several employees reported breathing issues inside a downtown office building, firefighters said.

Crews responded about 9:30 a.m. Friday to the hazardous materials call at DST Systems in the 300 block of West 9th Street after employees in an isolated area opened an envelope containing white powder.

Two employees were taken to the hospital to get checked out because they were having shortness of breath and difficulty breathing.

Firefighters checked the contents of the envelope and said there didn’t appear to be any suspicious, hazardous substance inside that would have caused any symptoms. The fire department's deputy chief said that he doesn't know how the envelope got there, but that it appeared to be a normal envelope.

Employees went back to work after the building was cleared.

Even so, officials say it is better to be cautious in a situation like this.

“It was the correct thing to do because they didn’t know and they need it to find out. They called us, we brought out our hazmat teams and then they analyzed and found they didn’t have anything that would indicate that there was a foreign substance or any hazardous substance,” Kansas City Fire Department Public Information Officer James Dean said.

Fire officials handed over the envelope to police for further investigation.

Tyler Saunders, who works nearby said, “I do think that if there are things like that happening it would be good to know about that. We work over a couple buildings away, so it’s certainly not that far.”

