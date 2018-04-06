Incoming winter weather cancels several weekend outdoor activities

Antioch Park’s Dodge Town planned to have it grand opening celebration Saturday but the weather has changed those plans. (KCTV5)

The threat of winter weather is putting a damper on several weekend outdoor activities for children throughout the metro.

Rain and snow are expected to move into the Kansas City area late Friday and are impacting everything from grand openings for a new park to children’s sporting events.

Once the weather finally cooperates, the new addition to the park is expected to be a great place for parents to take their kids.

The western-themed outdoor park recently received a complete makeover.

Park officials decided to push the ceremony back a few weeks, to April 21. They want it to be warm enough for children and parents to enjoy.

Several children have more-than-likely already had soccer practices, games and other outdoor activities canceled due to the incoming weather.

Each league has guidelines to follow when the temperatures to drop.

For example, Olathe Kansas Rush will cancel if the temperatures and wind chills are at or below 24 degrees.

But for those who still have games, doctors at Children’s Mercy Hospital say winter weather events during the spring months are often when things are overlooked.

They say, to have children warm up indoors for five to ten minutes before heading outside to avoid injury and shortness of breath.

Children often forget about the need for hydration when it is cold outside but experts say drinking water is still important.

