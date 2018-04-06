Shooting victim found dead inside building near Linwood, Garfield

The shooting happened at about 4 a.m. in the 2100 block of Linwood Boulevard. (KCTV5)

Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide after one person was found shot early Friday morning.

Officers found the victim's body on the first floor of a building in the area.

According to a preliminary report from police, they received a call from a man who told police that he had shot an intruder. The man then went home.

Officers have found a weapon and have taken the man to police headquarters to continue the investigation.

Multiple buildings in the area are vacant. Police believe the man is in charge of renovating them.

Officers say it appears a person was living inside the building and say it is common for homeless people to live in vacant homes in the area, especially when it is cold.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

