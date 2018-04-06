Road crews in Kansas, Missouri prepare for incoming wintry mix

Officials say crews will be deployed as soon as the precipitation switches from rain to snow or sleet. (KCTV5)

Road crews on both sides of the state line will be on standby Friday as another round of winter weather nears the Kansas City area.

Kansas Department of Transportation crews spent Thursday loading their trucks, preparing for Friday evening’s ice and snow chances.

The Missouri Department of Transportation spent Thursday reinstalling their winter gear in an effort to prepare the roads for the incoming weather. Plow blades and salt spreaders were taken off the trucks because crews thought snow season was over.

Workers have already been alerted that they could work Friday and Saturday. Department officials say they have plenty of salt left to get through the incoming weather event.

Both departments have announced that they will not pre-treat area roads because the pavement is too hot and would cause salt to melt. They also say rain is expected before the wintery mix moves in.

Officials say crews will be deployed as soon as the precipitation switches from rain to snow or sleet.

KDOT says they want people not to assume that the roads are pre-treated. They say spring storms are tricky as it takes longer for treatment to get roads dry.

