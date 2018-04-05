Man who shot 3 members of a KCK family sentenced to life

There is another chance for rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow possible Friday. Why is this happening this late in the season? StormTrack5 Meteorologist Brett Anthony explains.More >
There is another chance for rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow possible Friday. Why is this happening this late in the season? StormTrack5 Meteorologist Brett Anthony explains.More >
You may have hundreds, possibly thousands, of dollars in unclaimed property. It’s actually pretty easy to find out if you have money. The problem is, most people don’t know how to look or think there’s a chance they have unclaimed property.More >
You may have hundreds, possibly thousands, of dollars in unclaimed property. It’s actually pretty easy to find out if you have money. The problem is, most people don’t know how to look or think there’s a chance they have unclaimed property.More >
The designer of the Schlitterbahn water slide that caused the 2016 death of 10-year-old Caleb Schwab has been taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals.More >
The designer of the Schlitterbahn water slide that caused the 2016 death of 10-year-old Caleb Schwab has been taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals.More >
Police in Gardner, KS, have taken a man and a teen into custody after a wild chase put an officer in the hospital early Thursday morning.More >
Police in Gardner, KS, have taken a man and a teen into custody after a wild chase put an officer in the hospital early Thursday morning.More >
A man who shot and killed three people inside a Kansas City, Kansas, home was sentenced to life in prison without parole.More >
A man who shot and killed three people inside a Kansas City, Kansas, home has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.More >
Google's latest April Fools' Day joke is a 'Where's Waldo?' game inside of Google Maps -- but you only have one week to play it.More >
Google's latest April Fools' Day joke is a 'Where's Waldo?' game inside of Google Maps -- but you only have one week to play it.More >
A Kansas man who was hospitalized after sneaking into his ex-girlfriend's home and falling through the ceiling has been arrested for alleging stealing clothes from another home after leaving the hospital.More >
A Kansas man who was hospitalized after sneaking into his ex-girlfriend's home and falling through the ceiling has been arrested for alleging stealing clothes from another home after leaving the hospital.More >
Police in Kansas City are searching for a suspect after a teenage boy was hit multiple times during a drive-by shooting late Wednesday night.More >
Police in Kansas City are searching for a suspect after a teenage boy was hit multiple times during a drive-by shooting late Wednesday night.More >
A Missouri House committee has rejected a bill meant to give terminally ill patients access to medical marijuana.More >
A Missouri House committee has rejected a bill meant to give terminally ill patients access to medical marijuana.More >
An incident involving a medical emergency in a sumo ring is rocking Japan, the latest blow to hit the ancient sport in recent months.More >
An incident involving a medical emergency in a sumo ring is rocking Japan, the latest blow to hit the ancient sport in recent months.More >