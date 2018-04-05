Man who shot 3 members of a KCK family sentenced to life - KCTV5

Man who shot 3 members of a KCK family sentenced to life

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office

KANSAS CITY, KS. (AP) - A man who shot and killed three people inside a Kansas City, Kansas, home has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The Kansas City Star reports 29-year-old Jason Tucker was given the sentence Thursday. He pleaded guilty in February to capital murder in the May 2017 deaths of Vincent Rocha, his wife Bernadette Gosserand, and his adult son Jeremy Rocha.

Wyandotte County prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty in exchange for Tucker's guilty plea.

The shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between Tucker and Gosserand's son, Bryan Balza, who had sought an order of protection from Tucker.

Prosecutors say Tucker confronted and shot Balza on the front porch of the family's home, then went inside and killed the three victims. Balza survived.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.