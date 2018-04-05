Kansas City police investigating reported stabbing at 79th, Lydi - KCTV5

Kansas City police investigating reported stabbing at 79th, Lydia

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
Connect
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
(Kimo Hood/KCTV) (Kimo Hood/KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The police are investigating after a minor was seriously injured in a reported stabbing. 

The victim, a male, showed up to a local hospital at around 5:30 p.m., police said.

The Kansas City Police Department believes the stabbing happened around the area of E. 79th Street and Lydia Avenue. 

Two people were taken into custody from a house there. 

It is not yet known what led up to the incident. 

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.