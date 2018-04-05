Juvenile stabbed outside home in Kansas City

The police are investigating after a minor was seriously injured in a reported stabbing.

The victim, a juvenile male, showed up to a local hospital at around 5:30 p.m., police said.

The Kansas City Police Department believes the stabbing happened around the area of E. 79th Street and Lydia Avenue.

A suspect was taken into custody from a house there.

It is not yet known what led up to the incident.

