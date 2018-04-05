Jungerman appears in front of judge, waives preliminary hearing

David Jungerman arrived in court on Thursday and waived his preliminary hearing, which is what was expected to happen.

At 1:30 p.m., Jungerman and his attorney, Dan Ross, stood in front of Judge Richard Standridge for less than five minutes.

Jungerman faces several charges stemming from a March 2018 incident where he allegedly fired a gun at two people.

He is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, assault, and armed criminal action.

Court documents show that Jungerman called police after he said a man and a woman were stealing pipes from his business.

Jungerman told dispatchers the two people were going to a recycling center with the pipes, and that is when the man confronted the couple.

At least one shot was fired from the gun. No one was hurt.

Jungerman is being held on $1 million cash bond. He’ll be back in court on May 1.

This is not the first time he has had run-ins with the law.

Jungerman was previously sued but never criminally charged for shooting four different men in 2012 that he found on his business’ property.

Jungerman was also deposed in a civil case after he shot a homeless man on his property.

The attorney who represented a homeless man in that case, Tom Pickert, was shot outside his Brookside home late last year.

Pickert’s death remains under investigation.

