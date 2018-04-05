Grandview man, 38, missing since last month - KCTV5

Grandview man, 38, missing since last month

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) -

The Grandview Police Department is asking the public's help in locating a missing 38-year-old man. 

Craig A. Fulton has been missing since March 4, 2018, according to police. 

He was last seen by his family at 9 a.m. that day in the 6200 block of 129th Street. 

Fulton is believed to be driving a red 2015 Nissan Versa with a Missouri license plate tag of ML1-X3W. 

Fulton is 6'2", weighs 175 pounds and has several tattoos on his hands and forearms. 

If you have more information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

