Missouri AG's Office subpoenas Greitens over investigation into charity

Police in Gardner, KS, have taken a man and a teen into custody after a wild chase put an officer in the hospital early Thursday morning.More >
Police in Gardner, KS, have taken a man and a teen into custody after a wild chase put an officer in the hospital early Thursday morning.More >
There is another chance for rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow possible Friday. Why is this happening this late in the season? StormTrack5 Meteorologist Brett Anthony explains.More >
There is another chance for rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow possible Friday. Why is this happening this late in the season? StormTrack5 Meteorologist Brett Anthony explains.More >
Police in Kansas City are searching for a suspect after a teenage boy was hit multiple times during a drive-by shooting late Wednesday night.More >
Police in Kansas City are searching for a suspect after a teenage boy was hit multiple times during a drive-by shooting late Wednesday night.More >
The designer of the Schlitterbahn water slide that caused the 2016 death of 10-year-old Caleb Schwab has been taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals.More >
The designer of the Schlitterbahn water slide that caused the 2016 death of 10-year-old Caleb Schwab has been taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals.More >
She said she was told she had violated the company's social media policy, and said the company in turn fired her.More >
She said she was told she had violated the company's social media policy, and said the company in turn fired her.More >
A child suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday evening.More >
A child suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday evening.More >
Google's latest April Fools' Day joke is a 'Where's Waldo?' game inside of Google Maps -- but you only have one week to play it.More >
Google's latest April Fools' Day joke is a 'Where's Waldo?' game inside of Google Maps -- but you only have one week to play it.More >
The KCTV5 Investigative Unit has been taking a closer look at Schlitterbahn co-owner Jeff Henry and his past Troubling information, including allegations of addiction and behavior problems, were discovered.More >
The KCTV5 Investigative Unit has been taking a closer look at Schlitterbahn co-owner Jeff Henry and his past Troubling information, including allegations of addiction and behavior problems, were discovered.More >
A Kansas woman suspicious that someone had broken into her home later found her ex-boyfriend's legs punched through her ceiling.More >
A Kansas woman suspicious that someone had broken into her home later found her ex-boyfriend's legs punched through her ceiling.More >
A postal employee made a disturbing discovery inside mailboxes in rural Cass County.More >
A postal employee made a disturbing discovery inside mailboxes in rural Cass County.More >