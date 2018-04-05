Missouri AG's Office subpoenas Greitens over investigation into - KCTV5

Missouri AG's Office subpoenas Greitens over investigation into charity

By Angie Ricono, Investigative Reporter
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has received a subpoena over an investigation into his veterans charity. 

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley's office confirms it issued a civil subpoena to the Greitens Group. 

“We have issued a civil subpoena to the Greitens Group," his office said in a statement. "Eric Greitens is the registered agent for the Greitens Group, and Eric Greitens has accepted service of the subpoena through his counsel.”

The investigation concerns whether his charity may have crossed political lines by using a list of donors for political purposes. 

