Mizzou's Jontay Porter declares for draft, but won't hire agent

Missouri Tigers forward Jontay Porter is declaring for the NBA Draft.

Porter said he will not hire an agent, but said it's been his dream to play in the NBA.

"I am going to declare for the NBA Draft," Porter said in a statement. "This will allow me to evaluate my status with NBA teams so I can make a fully educated decision on my future."

He averaged 9.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists a game last year for the Tigers.

By not hiring an agent, Porter keeps open the opportunity of returning to Mizzou next year.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.