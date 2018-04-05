Mizzou's Jontay Porter declares for draft, but won't hire agent - KCTV5

Mizzou's Jontay Porter declares for draft, but won't hire agent

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Tom Martin, Sports Anchor/Reporter
COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) -

Missouri Tigers forward Jontay Porter is declaring for the NBA Draft. 

Porter said he will not hire an agent, but said it's been his dream to play in the NBA. 

"I am going to declare for the NBA Draft," Porter said in a statement. "This will allow me to evaluate my status with NBA teams so I can make a fully educated decision on my future." 

He averaged 9.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists a game last year for the Tigers. 

By not hiring an agent, Porter keeps open the opportunity of returning to Mizzou next year. 

