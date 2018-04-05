Police located missing Liberty man - KCTV5

Police located missing Liberty man

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Gayle Price was last seen about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.
LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -

Police have found a missing Liberty man who they say has a diminished mental capacity.

Gayle Price was last seen about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Liberty officials said he was found about 1:45 p.m.

