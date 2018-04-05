Investigation underway after knife-wielding man shot, killed by Belton police

Police say officers then used less-lethal measures, such as electronic control devices in an attempt to safely control the suspect but he still failed to comply with their commands. (KCTV5)

An investigation is underway after Belton police officers shot and killed a man on Sunday after they say he refused to comply with their commands.

The incident started at 7:46 p.m. after officers were sent to a home in the 200 block of Spring Street for a person refusing to leave the residence.

Police say the person was believed to be a neighbor on the same street. Officers contacted the people involved and determined that no further action was necessary at that time.

About 11:30 p.m., officers received a second call in the same area about property damage to vehicle tires. Officers identified the subject as 38-year-old Donald McCarter. Additional officers were called to the scene and spoke with a McCarter and woman at the residence.

Officers entered the home and encountered McCarter armed with a knife. Officers gave commands to get McCarter to comply in surrendering and dropping the knife.

Police say officers then used less-lethal measures, such as electronic control devices in an attempt to safely control the suspect but he still failed to comply with their commands. McCarter then moved toward officers while brandishing the knife.

At least one officer fired and hit McCarter. Officers evacuated additional residents into a bedroom for safety.



Other officers and medical personnel at the home provided medical attention to McCarter but he died at the scene.



The Belton Police Department contacted the Cass County Sheriff’s Office requesting their independent investigation of the incident. The sheriff’s office was designated as the lead investigating agency.

In accordance with department policies and procedures, the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.



Upon the completion of the investigation, the case will be forwarded to the Cass County Prosecutors Office for review.

