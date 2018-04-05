Score a piece of $1 billion in unclaimed property in KS, MO

You may have hundreds, possibly thousands, of dollars in unclaimed property. (KCTV5)

We’re talking about the more than $1 billion in unclaimed property in Kansas and Missouri that no one has claimed. The state treasurers’ offices are in charge of reuniting residents with their refunds.

There are more than one million people with unclaimed property between the two states, but many times, the owners can’t be tracked down.

It’s actually pretty easy to find out if you have money. The problem is, most people don’t know how to look or think there’s a chance they have unclaimed property.

Here’s a link to the Missouri and Kansas state treasurer offices with info on how to search for unclaimed property:

Johnson County, KS and Jackson County, MO have the most unclaimed property of the counties in their respective states.

There's nearly $60 million in unclaimed property in Johnson County, KS.

Jackson County, MO tops the list with more than $137.5 million in unclaimed property.

