Man and teen arrested, officer hurt after wild chase through Johnson County

Police in Gardner, KS, have taken a man and a teen into custody after a wild chase put an officer in the hospital early Thursday morning.

The chase started at about 2:12 a.m. when officers were called to the area of 173rd Terrace and Walter Street for a suspicious vehicle in front of a house.

When officers arrived, the car fled and drove at an officer’s patrol car. The vehicle missed and continues west down 175th Street to the county line, where officers discontinued the chase.

A short while later, a different Gardner officer saw the vehicle and began to give chase. During the chase, the suspect’s vehicle nearly hit the officer’s patrol car but missed.

Police followed the vehicle to US Route 56, where they used stop sticks to pop the suspect’s tires. The driver continued to drive and later flipped the car where Old Route 56 and Route 56 converge.

A 16-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the vehicle, immediately got out an surrendered. He was uninjured and was taken into custody.

A man got out of the driver’s side door and fought with officers. He was wrestled down and taken into custody by multiple officers.

One of the officers received minor injuries to his hand during the arrest. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

