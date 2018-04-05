Facebook CEO to testify in the Senate, too

Zuckerberg will appear at a rare joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees on April 10. (CBS)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has agreed to testify in a second congressional hearing next week, this time in the Senate.

Zuckerberg will appear at a rare joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees on April 10.

Earlier Wednesday, the House Energy and Commerce Committee announced that Zuckerberg would be testifying at a hearing on April 11.

Lawmakers have called for Zuckerberg to appear personally after revelations that Cambridge Analytica, a Trump-linked political consulting firm, obtained data of tens of millions of users without their permission with the intent of swaying elections. The company has also been under scrutiny after Russians used Facebook and other social media to meddle in the 2016 elections.

Facebook said Wednesday that as many as 87 million people might have had their data accessed - an increase from the 50 million disclosed in published reports. Facebook is basing the estimate in part on the number of friends each user might have had. Cambridge Analytica said in a statement that it had data for only 30 million people.

Zuckerberg says fixing the company's problems will take many years.

In a conference call with reporters Wednesday, Zuckerberg said he wishes he could snap his fingers and solve everything in three to six months. But, he said, "these are big issues" and a big shift for Facebook.

That says, he says the company will have "turned a corner" on a lot of these issues by the end of the year. He has set fixing Facebook as his personal challenge for 2018.

Zuckerberg will be the only witness at the hearing.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.