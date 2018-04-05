Kansas City battle against blight making good on promises

Wood says a dozen of the homes have been revitalized and the owners have moved in. (KCTV5)

Nearly two years ago, Kansas City began a battle against blight, promising to get rid of eye-sores in neighborhoods throughout the city.

Now, city leaders are saying that goal is in sight.

In 2016, city officials issued $10 million in bonds to tear down every one of the nearly 900 structures on the dangerous buildings list.

Officials say nearly 700 of the buildings have either been demolished or rehabbed and the other 200 are now in various stages of the process with asbestos removal or awaiting demolition.

Residential demolitions cost between $8,000 to $10,000. But, some firms took down structures free of charge.

According to John A. Wood, Director of Kansas City Neighborhood and Housing Services, it’s important to eliminate these eye sores from the community.

“Vacant, abandoned properties are a problem. Dangerous buildings are a problem. We can’t have a strong valuable housing policy. We can’t have a strong and viable neighborhood if we have these kinds of properties that are posing a danger and a detriment to our community,” Wood said.

Several of the blighted buildings were sold for only $1 during the Kansas City Land Bank’s One-Dollar Home Sale. Over 40 homes were bought during the sale. Purchasers had to promise to revitalize the homes.

Wood says a dozen of the homes have been revitalized and the owners have moved in.

“In one way, it saves the city money in terms of having to tear down a property,” Wood said. Then it also shows the possibility and the power of people who can see things that others may not see. She saw a castle there, a home for herself and she was able to turn it into something that she could be proud of for the rest of her life.”

