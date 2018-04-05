Schlitterbahn co-owner to appear before judge for first time in Wyandotte County

The co-owner of Schlitterbahn and one of the people who helped create a water slide that took the life of a 10-year-old boy will face a Wyandotte County judge for the first time on Thursday.

Jeff Henry is charged with second-degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated child endangerment.

Henry’s attorney, Carl Cornwell spoke out after his client posted bond on Wednesday, saying the case has no place in criminal court.

“This is a case where they're gonna try to put my client in the penitentiary for 117 months, 10 years, this is just ridiculous,” Cornwell said.

According to a grand jury indictment, both Henry and the designer of the slide lacked the technical and engineering expertise needed to create a ride like Verruct.

The 62-year-old had been jailed in Texas since late March after he was indicted on charges including second-degree murder in the 2016 death of Caleb Schwab at the water park in Kansas City, KS.

Henry will face a Wyandotte County judge at 2 p.m. to determine whether or not he should have a GPS device put on his ankle.

The KCTV5 Investigative Unit has been taking a closer look at Schlitterbahn co-owner Jeff Henry and his past. They discovered troubling information, including allegations of addiction and behavior problems.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.