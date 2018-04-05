KCPD seeks suspect after teen critically wounded in drive-by shooting

The shooting happened at about 11 p.m. in the 7600 block of E 110th Street. (Kimo Hood/KCTV5)

Police in Kansas City are searching for a suspect after a teenage boy was hit multiple times during a drive-by shooting late Wednesday night.

The shooting happened at about 11 p.m. in the 7600 block of E 110th Street.

Officers say the teen was hanging out with friends when a suspect in a small, white car drove by and fired multiple shots.

The teen was hit at least twice in the torso and suffered critical injuries. He was taken to an area hospital and is listed in stable but critical condition.

Officers say the teen was able to get to a home on E 111th Terrace to call police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

