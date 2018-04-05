Kansas City teen critically wounded in drive-by shooting - KCTV5

Kansas City teen critically wounded in drive-by shooting

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A teenager was shot Wednesday night in Kansas City. 

Police say the teen was critically injured after the drive-by shooting, which happened around 11 p.m. on East 110th Street in the Ruskin Heights area. 

The suspect left the scene in a small white car. 

Police on scene say the teenager was hanging out with some friends when the shooting happened.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. for the latest. 

