7-year-old boy fighting for life after accidentally struck by car in KCK

A child suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday evening. 

Kansas City, KS Police Captain George Sims said a 7-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at 3rd and Troup. 

"We are not investigating a hit-and-run or looking for persons of interest," Sims said. "Investigating it as an accident. A very sad, tragic situation...but an accident." 

The vehicle was traveling south on 3rd Street and the child was in the street, police say. 

There's no additional information at this time. 

