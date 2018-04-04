7-year-old boy fighting for life after accidentally struck by car in KCK

A child suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday evening.

Kansas City, KS Police Captain George Sims said a 7-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at 3rd and Troup.

"We are not investigating a hit-and-run or looking for persons of interest," Sims said. "Investigating it as an accident. A very sad, tragic situation...but an accident."

The vehicle was traveling south on 3rd Street and the child was in the street, police say.

There's no additional information at this time.