Court records detail troubling past allegations against Schlitterbahn's Jeff Henry

The KCTV5 Investigative Unit has been taking a closer look at Schlitterbahn co-owner Jeff Henry and his past.

Troubling information, including allegations of addiction and behavior problems, were discovered.

Prior to this year's charges in connection to the death of Caleb Schwab, Henry already had a criminal record.

Accused of reckless second-degree murder in the death of Schwab, public court documents made available in Texas reveal previous legal problems. He was found guilty on a drug charge from 10 years ago in Guadaloupe County, TX. Documents also include information about arrests involving guns, drunk driving and an alleged sexual assault.

In addition, a civil lawsuit against Henry by his ex-wife paints a frightening picture of a man who had serious alcohol and drug problems. She also says Schlitterbahn was negligent because the company knew it or should have known it.

His ex-wife claims that in 2013, Henry "assaulted, battered, beat and tormented" her. The lawsuit also claims the ex-wife was "sexually assaulted" in "many different ways."

Some of the alleged acts took place at Schlitterbahn's New Braunfels Waterpark and she says her child was the victim of witnessing it, the lawsuit states.

Court records claim:

Jeff Henry's conduct was extreme and outrageous in character - and so extreme in degree - as to go beyond all possible bounds of decency. Henry's various incidents, accidents and alcohol and drug history placed defendants Schlitterbahn on actual notice.

Those statements were made in specific reference to a May 2013 incident where his ex-wife claims she called 911 when Henry rammed his Schlitterbahn-owned vehicle into her car at her house, then broke in and used a "concrete pedestal" to break down her bedroom door where she and her child were "hiding in fear of their lives."

KCTV5 reached out to the attorney who represented Henry in those cases, but did not hear back.

In the past, his lawyer denied those allegations.

Henry and his ex-wife officially divorced last November.

At the time, she was awarded $4 million in damages and her child was awarded $400,000.

Earlier this year, the judge set those awards aside and offered a new trial.

