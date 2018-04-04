Kansas guard Malik Newman declares for NBA Draft

Kansas Jayhawks guard Malik Newman is declaring for the NBA Draft.

In a statement, Newman says he's hiring an agent, meaning he cannot go back to KU or any other school.

"First off I want to thank God for the opportunity," Newman said. "I want to thank Coach Self and the coaching staff for giving me this opportunity to come to Kansas. I definitely want to thank my teammates. The journey with these guys has been nothing short of amazing."

Newman averaged 14.2 points per game for the Jayhawks. He scored 32 points in KU's Elite Eight victory against Duke.

He transferred to KU after beginning his career at Mississippi State University.

"Malik has done everything that we had agreed to," Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self said in a statement. "He came to Kansas and knew after a redshirt year he would hopefully put himself into a position to be a professional basketball player after one year competing."

Newman elaborated on his decision on Twitter:

