Man freed from Wyandotte County murder case charged in Kansas City death

A man who was released from jail after two juries couldn't convict him in a 2015 Kansas killing is now charged with a homicide in Kansas City, MO.

Jackson County authorities announced Wednesday that 30-year-old Antoine Fiedler was charged with first-degree murder in the December death of Rosemarie Harmon. He's also charged in the shooting of a male friend of Harmon's.

Fielder was released from the Wyandotte County Jail after a second mistrial last July in the shooting death of 22-year-old Kelsey Ewonus, of Overland Park. Two juries couldn't reach a unanimous verdict in the case. The murder charge was dropped in September.

Ginger Ewonus is the mother of the woman killed in KCK in 2015.

Kelsey was just 212 with a 13-month-old child.

She was frustrated that neither jury returned a guilty verdict - and now her emotions are even stronger.

“Had they been able to do that, that woman would not have died, and that’s really tragic I think," she said.

Fielder was back in the Wyandotte County Jail Jan. 3, facing charges in other cases including a robbery and alleged carjacking.

When KCK police arrested Fielder for the carjacking – they found a gun that matched the ballistics in the Kansas City murder.

Fielder was extradited yesterday and is in jail in Jackson County now on a $50,000 cash only bond.

The DA would not say if the witness intimidation charges stem from the murder of the robberies.

But both prosecutors said they were adamant about protecting witnesses – even if that means re-locating them.

For Ginger Ewonus, her focus is less on trying her daughter's murder again than the big picture.

“I just want him off the streets," she said. "I don’t care what he goes to jail for. I just think he is a bad person and he needs to be put away.”

