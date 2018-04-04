Man freed from Wyandotte County murder case charged in Jackson County death

Jackson County authorities announced Wednesday that 30-year-old Antoine Fiedler was charged with first-degree murder in the December death of Rosemarie Harmon. (Wyandotte County Jail)

A man who was released from jail after two juries couldn't convict him in a 2015 Kansas killing is now charged with a homicide in Kansas City, MO.

Jackson County authorities announced Wednesday that 30-year-old Antoine Fiedler was charged with first-degree murder in the December death of Rosemarie Harmon. He's also charged in the shooting of a male friend of Harmon's.

Fielder was released from the Wyandotte County Jail after a second mistrial last July in the shooting death of 22-year-old Kelsey Ewonus, of Overland Park. Two juries couldn't reach a unanimous verdict in the case. The murder charge was dropped in September.

Fielder was back in the Wyandotte County Jail Jan. 3, facing charges in other cases including a robbery and alleged carjacking.

