St. Joseph businesswoman sentenced in $1.5 million tax fraud

A St. Joseph woman who led a $1.5 million tax fraud scheme has been sentenced to two years in federal prison.

Dinorah Lynn Stoll-Weaver was sentenced Wednesday and ordered to pay $1.5 million in restitution to the government.

She owned Homeward Bound Health Services in St. Joseph. Between 2001 and 2010, she collected employment taxes but did not pay them to the federal government. She also withheld employees' IRA contributions, medical and dental insurance payments and child support but kept those withholdings for herself and relatives.

Stoll-Weaver pleaded guilty in July 2015.

Her sister, 60-year-old Dawn Langlais, previously pleaded guilty to failing to pay employee payroll taxes to the government and was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison without parole.

