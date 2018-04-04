Ice, possible snow could play role in Friday evening commute

Snow and cold air will then transition south and is expected to arrive in the metro by the mid-afternoon hours. (KCTV5)

The system is expected to weaken as it moves south and snow accumulations are expected to be light. A sleet or cold rain mix is expected to accompany the snow. (KCTV5)

A mix of ice and possible snow could play a role in the Kansas City area's commute home on Friday.

Snow will begin in the early to middle afternoon hours sending several bands of moderate snow across the Kansas City area ending by early evening.

The expected snowfall in the metro will be between 1/4-inch to 1-inch of snow.

It will not be a huge snow event, but the timing may lead to a mess for the Friday evening commute.

Record cold will follow the snow, with the low temperature Saturday morning forecasted into the middle to upper teens.

The system is expected to weaken as it moves south and snow accumulations are expected to be light. A sleet or cold rain mix is expected to accompany the snow, causing accumulations to be less inside the Interstate 70 corridor.

A majority of the snow accumulation is expected to be gone by Saturday but that's where the good news ends. Another round of wet snow is expected to arrive early Sunday morning.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says they will get their winter gear back out on Thursday to prepare the roads for the incoming weather.

Plow blades and salt spreaders were taken off the trucks because crews thought snow season was over.

Workers have already been alerted that they could work Friday and Saturday. Department officials say they have plenty of salt left to get through the incoming weather event.

Drivers are asked to slow down and take caution during winter weather events as the department has had several small accidents from the snow, which amounted to a pretty expensive winter.

"Please don't try to get in between the trucks. It's unsafe for the motorists and it's unsafe for our drivers," MoDOT District Maintenance Engineer Lynelle Luther said.

Friday's winter weather could also impact road construction crews as the cold temperatures can damage concrete. Officials say crews may have to work weekends to get back on schedule.

“This time of year it’s pretty tough because we are doing some pothole patching and spring work and then also having to do winter operations,” Luther said.

For more weather information, click here.

Stay up-to-date on the go by downloading our StormTrack5 Weather App on your phone. It's free! Click here to download.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.