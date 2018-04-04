Meteorologists Ronelle Williams and Erin Little put together a snowfall forecast map that covers a dusting to two inches and takes into account the freezing rain, sleet and snow mix. (KCTV5)

There is another chance for rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow possible Friday.

Why is this happening this late in the season? StormTrack5 Meteorologist Brett Anthony explains.

"An area of high pressure aloft is blocking the cold air and forcing it south into the United States. From Seattle into Kansas City, the winds aloft are bringing moisture from the Pacific Ocean in the Midwest. Combine the cold air with the moisture and you get a cold rain mixed with the potential for sleet and snow," Anthony said.

And this is where the forecast gets tricky, Anthony says.

"Ten inches of snow equals about three inches of sleet and both of these equal an about inch of rain. So if you have all three falling, that can wreak havoc with any snow forecast," he said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, our StormTrack5 Weather Center model is leaning toward more sleet and freezing rain with some snowfall.

However, other computer models are painting a colder and wetter picture for Friday, Anthony said. One piece of data dumps six inches of snow very close to Kansas City by Friday evening.

"My gut tells me this won’t be right but it sure gets your attention. So we may end up somewhere in the middle of both extremes," Anthony said.

"Regardless what we get, it won’t stick around long. April snows tend to melt quickly but at least we know why it’s still snowing when it should feel like spring," Anthony said.

