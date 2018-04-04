Crossroads district to welcome KCMO's first food hall

When it’s all done, project officials want Parlor KC to feel like the home of the Crossroads. (KCTV5)

For many, choosing where to eat dinner can be a pain.

But, a new location in Kansas City's Crossroads Art District could give people more options with just one stop.

The district plans to debut food hall Parlor KC in August of 2018.

The one-stop shop will feature several food vendors under the same roof, in a location that features two stories, seven kitchens, two bars, a 2,000 square-foot outdoor-indoor space and a 2,500 square-foot basement event space.

The goal of the project is to have rotating food concepts. Those involved with the project say they are going after future entrepreneurs, creative chefs trying out new concepts and helping food truck owners establish their business.

“To help give this city and these chefs a venue and a voice to have their food and their ideas heard,” said Davis Engle, Vice President of Meriweather Companies.

“We saw the amount of talent and the amount of potential and on the runway especially in the neighborhood that we’re in at the Crossroads, there’s so much opportunity for growth,” Engle said.

Kim Warren, with Hufft Architects, says, while the entire space is being re-done, they’re trying to conserve as much of the original building as possible. When it’s all done, project officials want Parlor KC to feel like the home of the Crossroads.

“Just an allegory from the actual home and made sure we had a living room and a kitchen and a dining room and just all the components of a home to make it a comfortable space,” Warren said.

