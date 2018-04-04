Schlitterbahn slide designer to be moved to Wyandotte County next week

John Schooley, 72, has been held without bond at the Dallas County Jail since federal agents took him into custody Monday when he arrived on a flight from China. (Dallas County Jail)

The designer of a 17-story waterslide at a Kansas City, KS water park on which a 10-year-old boy was decapitated has agreed to be extradited from Texas to Kansas to face second-degree murder and other charges in the child's death.

John Schooley, 72, has been held without bond at the Dallas County Jail since federal agents took him into custody Monday when he arrived on a flight from China.

Dallas County sheriff's spokesman Raul Reyna says Schooley agreed to the extradition during a hearing Wednesday. Reyna says he'll be transported to Kansas next week.

Jeff Henry, co-owner of Texas-based Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts, was booked into the Wyandotte County jail in Kansas earlier Wednesday.

Schooley, Henry and a third man are facing a variety of charges in the 2016 death of Caleb Schwab at a water park in Kansas City, KS.

