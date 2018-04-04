Schlitterbahn slide designer en-route to Wyandotte County to fac - KCTV5

Schlitterbahn slide designer en-route to Wyandotte County to face murder charge

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
John Schooley, 72, has been held without bond at the Dallas County Jail since federal agents took him into custody Monday when he arrived on a flight from China. (Dallas County Jail) John Schooley, 72, has been held without bond at the Dallas County Jail since federal agents took him into custody Monday when he arrived on a flight from China. (Dallas County Jail)
KANSAS CITY, KS (AP) -

The designer of a 17-story waterslide at a Kansas City, KS water park on which a 10-year-old boy was decapitated is en-route from Dallas, TX, to Kansas to face second-degree murder and other charges in the child's death.

John Schooley, 72, was released to Kansas authorities at about 4:06 a.m. after being held without bond at the Dallas County Jail since federal agents took him into custody Monday when he arrived on a flight from China.

Dallas County sheriff's spokesman Raul Reyna says Schooley agreed to the extradition during a hearing Wednesday. 

Jeff Henry, co-owner of Texas-based Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts, was booked into the Wyandotte County jail in Kansas earlier Wednesday.

Schooley, Henry and a third man are facing a variety of charges in the 2016 death of Caleb Schwab at a water park in Kansas City, KS.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.