Schlitterbahn slide designer en-route to Wyandotte County to face murder charge

The designer of a 17-story waterslide at a Kansas City, KS water park on which a 10-year-old boy was decapitated is en-route from Dallas, TX, to Kansas to face second-degree murder and other charges in the child's death.

John Schooley, 72, was released to Kansas authorities at about 4:06 a.m. after being held without bond at the Dallas County Jail since federal agents took him into custody Monday when he arrived on a flight from China.

Dallas County sheriff's spokesman Raul Reyna says Schooley agreed to the extradition during a hearing Wednesday.

Jeff Henry, co-owner of Texas-based Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts, was booked into the Wyandotte County jail in Kansas earlier Wednesday.

Schooley, Henry and a third man are facing a variety of charges in the 2016 death of Caleb Schwab at a water park in Kansas City, KS.

