June 16 | The Midwestern

The Midwestern is an American Cancer Society annual “party with a purpose” gala where guests dress in their western chic attire to celebrate one's commitment to help save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer.

Over the years, this Kansas City gala has raised more than $12 million, attacking cancer from every angle.

The funds raised this year will go to many of our local patient programs and services including Hope Lodge, Reach To Recovery, Road To Recovery, Look Good Feel Better and the American Cancer Society's free wig and headscarf room located in their Kansas City office.

During this fun evening, guests can enjoy live musical performances along with mechanical bull rides, liquor lasso, silent auction and live auction and dancing.

The program will feature co-chairs Joshua James and Cassie Robinson and guest emcees from KCTV5 and Entercom Radio.

The event will be held on June 16 at 6 p.m.

Purchase your tickets today at www.themidwestern.org and lead the fight against cancer.

