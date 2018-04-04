Wanted: Jordan Miller

Jordan Miller is wanted on a Wyandotte County probation violation warrant for aggravated sexual battery. (CrimeStoppers)

Jordan Miller is wanted on a Wyandotte County probation violation warrant for aggravated sexual battery.

The original offense happened in 2016 in Kansas City, KS and involved the sexual touching of another person over 16 years of age.

His last known address was near 17th Street and Freeman Avenue in KCK, but his current location is unknown.

Miller is a registered sex offender in Wyandotte County.

