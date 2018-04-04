Man fatally shot during altercation with Lawrence homeowner

Authorities are investigating after a man was fatally shot during a fight with a Lawrence homeowner.

Police said in a news release that preliminary information indicates the shooting happened early Wednesday after the sleeping homeowner was awakened by the sound of knocking on his door. The release says the homeowner went outside, encountered a man he didn't know and fought with him. The 32-year-old stranger was shot during the altercation and died later at a hospital. The release didn't say who shot the man.

Police say the homeowner was interviewed and taken to a local hospital. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries and later released. The name of the man who was killed wasn't immediately released.

