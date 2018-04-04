Woman booked into jail after woman killed by SUV in Topeka

Topeka police Lt. Aaron Jones says Kuebler had been called to an apartment complex's parking lot Tuesday night because her vehicle had been hit. (File photo)

Police say a driver intentionally struck a woman and killed her during a confrontation over a fender-bender.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that police say the death of 25-year-old Robin Kuebler, of Topeka, is being investigated as a homicide.

Topeka police Lt. Aaron Jones says Kuebler had been called to an apartment complex's parking lot Tuesday night because her vehicle had been hit. Jones says there was a confrontation and that Kuebler was intentionally struck by a sport utility vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The release says police were able to get a good description of the SUV and found it a few blocks away. A 20-year-old woman has been booked into jail and is being held without bond pending a first appearance.

