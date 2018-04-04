The 30th annual Trolley Run, a benefit for the Children’s Center for the Visually Impaired (CCVI), is Sunday, April 29. (Trolley Run)

The 30th annual Trolley Run, a benefit for the Children’s Center for the Visually Impaired (CCVI), is Sunday, April 29.

The Trolley Run is known for its fast, four-mile course and festive atmosphere.

After the race, be sure to stick around for the Sun Life Financial After-Bash for great food, drink and more fun. The morning wraps up with the Kids’ Run in Mill Creek Park, presented by Shook, Hardy & Bacon.

When you run, walk, or volunteer for the Trolley Run, you are helping the nearly 300 students CCVI serves yearly. Get all the details and sign your family up today at www.trolleyrun.org.

Since 1952, The Children's Center for the Visually Impaired has prepared young children with visual impairments, including those with multiple disabilities, to function at their highest potential in the sighted world. To learn more about our programs, visit www.ccvi.org.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.