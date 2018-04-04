Trump says US lost China trade war years ago

The designer of the Schlitterbahn water slide that caused the 2016 death of 10-year-old Caleb Schwab has been taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals.More >
The designer of the Schlitterbahn water slide that caused the 2016 death of 10-year-old Caleb Schwab has been taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals.More >
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >
The Missouri House has passed legislation to require parents receiving food stamps to comply with work requirements or face losing benefits.More >
The Missouri House has passed legislation to require parents receiving food stamps to comply with work requirements or face losing benefits.More >
Google's latest April Fools' Day joke is a 'Where's Waldo?' game inside of Google Maps -- but you only have one week to play it.More >
Google's latest April Fools' Day joke is a 'Where's Waldo?' game inside of Google Maps -- but you only have one week to play it.More >
A Kansas woman suspicious that someone had broken into her home later found her ex-boyfriend's legs punched through her ceiling.More >
A Kansas woman suspicious that someone had broken into her home later found her ex-boyfriend's legs punched through her ceiling.More >
Officers are on the scene of a triple homicide at a Kansas City, KS duplex.More >
Officers are on the scene of a triple homicide at a Kansas City, KS duplex.More >
A man died after he swallowed seven grams of cocaine during a traffic stop in Florida.More >
A man died after he swallowed seven grams of cocaine during a traffic stop in Florida.More >
The U.S. Marshals Office in Kansas arrested Kansas State Wildcats guard Amaad Wainright.More >
The U.S. Marshals Office in Kansas arrested Kansas State Wildcats guard Amaad Wainright.More >
A Kansas City, MO, woman has been arrested and charged after police say she mistreated an elderly woman in Johnson County, KS.More >
A Kansas City, MO, woman has been arrested and charged after police say she mistreated an elderly woman in Johnson County, KS.More >