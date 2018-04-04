Kansas sheriff's office shows support for Autism Awareness Month

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office employees will be sporting a little more blue in their uniforms throughout the month of April.

Employees will wear blue Autism Speaks bands, in support of Autism Awareness Month.

In the past, the department has worn pins but this year they received the wristbands as a donation.

The department will also show their support through their Take Me Home program, which uses a database to assist adults and children who may have a hard time communicating due to development or cognitive disabilities such as autism, down syndrome and Alzheimer’s.

The database provides information on the person, a picture and emergency contacts. If an individual wanders off, dispatch and, or, a police officer can get them home faster.

“Instead of the old-fashioned, ‘Hey let’s go to the police station and figure out where you belong, or wait for someone to call in a missing person report,’ if they’re enrolled we’ve got them in the database and we know who to call right away. We can take them home, or they can meet us right where we’re at,” deputy Eric Wright said. “It just causes a lot less trauma to the person and a lot less stress.”

To enroll a loved one, officials are asking for a clear, yearbook-style picture, emergency contact information and information about what the individual would need to keep them calm.

“There’s a citizen in the community that has wandered off and he’s an Alzheimer’s patient. It was used to contact his daughter to come get him,” Wright added. “Young children who have wandered off, that’s been enrolled and they wandered off, and we were able to contact a loved one and they came and picked them up.”

Currently, there are over 450 people enrolled in the program. Department officials say they have had a 20-percent increase since January as people are now able to register online.

To register online click here.

