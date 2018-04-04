Schlitterbahn co-owner freed on bond in 10-year-old boy's death

Schlitterbahn co-owner Jeffrey Henry arrived at the Wyandotte County jail at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. (Wyandotte County)

Schlitterbahn co-owner Jeff Henry has posted bond shortly after being booked into the Wyandotte County Jail on Wednesday, where he is charged with a 10-year-old boy's decapitation death on a 17-story waterslide that was promoted as the world's largest.

Records show that Henry was booked into jail shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, posting a $500,000 bond only hours later.

Henry had been jailed in Texas since last week after he was indicted on charges including second-degree murder in the 2016 death of Caleb Schwab at the water park in Kansas City, KS.

Attorney Carl Cornwell spoke to the media briefly after Henry left the jail. He says the case should not have been court to criminal court and called the indictment ridiculous.

"What they're trying to do with my client is say that he just didn't give a damn," Cornwell said. "That's what this is about, that he didn't give a damn about anybody sliding down that water slide, and that's the furthest thing from the truth."

Henry is due in court Thursday to determine whether or not he should have a GPS device put on his ankle.

The slide's designer, John Schooley, was arrested Monday and also faces charges including second-degree murder. Another executive is charged with manslaughter.

Schooley has agreed to be extradited to Kansas and will arrive next week, said Dallas County sheriff's spokesman Raul Reyna.

A Kansas grand jury indicted Henry and Schooley men on allegations that Henry made a "spur of the moment" decision to build the Verruckt - touted as the world's tallest waterslide - and that he and Schooley lacked technical or engineering expertise in amusement park rides.

Prosecutors argue that the ride violated "nearly all aspects" of longstanding standards established by the American Society for Testing and Materials.

"In fact, the design and operation of the Verruckt complied with few, if any, of the industry safety standard," the indictment states.

The raft Caleb was riding on went airborne and hit an overhead loop on the slide.

Schlitterbahn spokeswoman Winter Prosapio said in an earlier statement that the indictment "is filled with information that we fully dispute."

Court documents allege that the owners knew the ride wasn’t safe but tried to cover it up.

The 47-page indictment even says the park knew there were more than a dozen injuries caused by the waterslide before Caleb’s death and tried to cover it up.

"We, as a company and as a family, will fight these allegations and have confidence that once the facts are presented it will be clear that what happened on the ride was an unforeseeable accident," the Schlitterbahn spokesperson said.

Henry is expected to address the media at some point on Wednesday. No official time has been given.

