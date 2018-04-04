Water park co-owner freed on bond in boy's death

Schlitterbahn co-owner Jeffrey Henry arrived at the Wyandotte County jail at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. (Wyandotte County)

Schlitterbahn co-owner Jeff Henry has posted bond shortly after being booked into the Wyandotte County Jail on Wednesday, where he is charged with a 10-year-old boy's decapitation death on a 17-story waterslide that was promoted as the world's largest.

Records show that Henry was booked into jail shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Henry had been jailed in Texas since last week after he was indicted on charges including second-degree murder in the 2016 death of Caleb Schwab at the water park in Kansas City, KS.

Henry is due in court Thursday. His attorney didn't immediately reply to a phone message left Wednesday.

The slide's designer, John Schooley, was arrested Monday and also faces charges including second-degree murder. Another executive is charged with manslaughter.

Court documents allege that the owners knew the ride wasn’t safe but tried to cover it up.

The 47-page indictment even says the park knew there were more than a dozen injuries caused by the waterslide before Caleb’s death and tried to cover it up.

A Schlitterbahn spokesperson says the company is not surprised by the arrest but says the company is confident it will be clear that the boy’s death was accidental, once the facts are presented.

"We, as a company and as a family, will fight these allegations and have confidence that once the facts are presented it will be clear that what happened on the ride was an unforeseeable accident," the spokesperson said.

