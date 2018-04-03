Small Missouri community divided over proposed expansion of feedlot

There's controversy in a small Missouri town as neighbors fight a proposal to increase operations at a local feedlot.

Those concerned neighbors fear the conditions are unsanitary and affecting their health.

Valley Oaks Steak submitted its request to the state’s Department of Natural Resources to increase its feeding, processing, and retail operation. If approved, the cattle on the property would increase from hundreds to nearly 7,000

Hundreds from the small town of Lone Jack showed up Tuesday to voice their opposition at a public hearing in Warrensburg.

Some were forced to tune in from a gymnasium and many more were shoulder to shoulder in a nearby hallway.

The majority of people, some showing their solidarity by wearing these red shirts are angry and upset about a request to increase operations at a local feedlot.

Their main concerns are about quality of life such as clean air and water and stable property values.

Some in the crowd did argue in support of the project.

Meantime, the Valley Oaks Steak company says someone has unlawfully killed three of their cattle one of which was pregnant.

KCTV5 reached out to the company about the project, but they declined to comment.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.