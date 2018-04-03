Jackson County jury finds man guilty in 2016 New Year's Day murd - KCTV5

Jackson County jury finds man guilty in 2016 New Year's Day murder

Ramon D. Boyd Ramon D. Boyd
A jury in Jackson County has found Ramon D. Boyd guilty in connection to a 2016 murder that happened in Kansas City. 

Boyd was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter, second-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and leaving the scene of a shooting. 

Sederick J. Jones and a second victim were shot on Jan. 1, 2016 in the 5200 block of E. 112th Terrace.

Jones' body was discovered in the parking lot of an event hall. 

