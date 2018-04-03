Thanks to community's generosity, Kansas City woman now has service dog

Thanks to help from the community, a woman who was desperately in need of a service dog has a companion animal.

A few weeks ago, Karlee Smith lived alone at constant risk for a seizure wherever she went.

Her doctor recommended a service animal to help Smith control her epilepsy, but finding one was a challenge.

"It's been two years - I've been waiting for him," Smith said. "He loves his belly rubbed and he's really good at just focusing on me."

Skipper, the golden retriever, can sniff out the chemical changes that signal an oncoming episode. He warned Karlee about a seizure just three days into her training.

"He jumped up on me and licked me to death," she said. "That was the signal and 15 minutes later, I had a seizure."

After KCTV5's first story about Smith, an anonymous donor chipped in to cover Skipper's food and other expenses for a year.

Just days after bringing him home, she is sure her dog can change her life as both a partner and a friend.

"He comes to me and gives me that companionship and who knows that could help decrease the seizures I have, too," she said.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.