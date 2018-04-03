Parent concerned about punishments following fight at KCK high school

After a fight last Friday at a KCK high school, one parent has questions about how it was handled.

Angie Tolefree says there's been an on-going conflict between her daughter and her friends and a second group - but her concerns are pertaining to what happened when one girl attempted to use a weapon on her.

In a video, you can see the bright blue flashes from what the district identified as a plastic taser-like device.

While the girl involved in the fight said she wasn't injured by it, her mother says the lack of injury isn't her concern, but the seeming lack of punishment.

She says all of the girls involved - weapon or not - were given the same five-day suspension as a punishment.

"I withdrew my daughter from school Friday because nothing's getting done," Tolefree said. "It's a repeat situation - if we keep having the same problem, when does it end?"

The Kansas City, KS School District is investigating the incident and cannot release details of the individual punishments.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.