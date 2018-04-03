Kansas State's Amaad Wainright suspended following arrest - KCTV5

Kansas State's Amaad Wainright suspended following arrest

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Tom Martin, Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
Connect
Source: Kansas State University Source: Kansas State University
Source: Jackson County Courthouse Source: Jackson County Courthouse
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The U.S. Marshals Office in Kansas arrested Kansas State Wildcats guard Amaad Wainright. 

Wainright was arrested in downtown Kansas City on Tuesday.  

A spokesperson for the office said the arrest was made due to an incident in January. 

United States Marshal Ronald L. Miller said Wainright has been charged with fleeing, along with eluding and obstruction. 

The warrant was issued on March 28 and he was arrested around 2 p.m. on Monday. 

Kansas State has suspended Wainright following the arrest. 

"Due to the seriousness of the charges he has been indefinitely suspended from our men’s basketball team per athletic department policy," the university said. "We take matters such as these very seriously and will re-evaluate his status as we learn more information.”

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more. 

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.